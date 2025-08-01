Thomas and Yellamaraju struggle in Korn Ferry

Ogden (US), Aug 1 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas and Sudarshan Yellamaraju struggled in the opening round of the Utah Championship at the Ogden Golf & Country Club on the Korn Ferry Tour here.

Thomas shot a round of one-over 71. He began on the front nine and had bogeys on the second, sixth and 10th holes. Late birdies on the 15th and 18th helped limit the damage as Thomas is now placed at T-104.

Yellamaraju shot three-over 73 with one double bogey, five bogeys, two birdies and one eagle. He is now placed at T-133 on the leaderboard.

The leader at the end of the first round was Étienne Papineau of Canada. He shot a bogey free round of nine-under 61 with five birdies and two eagles, to place himself one shot ahead of his closest rival, Taylor Montgomery (62). PTI Cor ATK ATK