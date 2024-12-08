Thomas, Scheffler, Kim battle at Hero World Challenge; Theegala, Bhatia on tied 5th

Albany (Bahamas), Dec 8 (PTI) Justin Thomas carded an incredible six-under 66 to waltz past defending champion Scottie Scheffler and moved to the top spot on the third day of the Hero World Challenge here.

With rounds of 66, 67 and 66, a bogey-free Thomas is 17-under, a stroke ahead of overnight leader Scheffler, who is now 16-under after a modest third round of three-under 69 on Saturday.

However, the star of the day was Tom Kim as the South Korean who fired a remarkable 10-under 62 to leap to the sole third slot, making it an interesting three-way tie going to the fourth and final day.

Kim began the week with a 74, which placed him tied-18th in a field of 20.

Kim, six-under for the front nine, was eight-under through 10 and then three birdies in a row put him on a 59-watch at 11-under.

But then Kim erred and gave away a double bogey on the 17th but finished with a birdie on 18th.

“I felt like I did a lot of smart things. Obviously, I chipped it really good. Again, I putted really well.

“I had a few long putts where you're not really expecting to make and those go in. I did a lot of good things just to keep my momentum going,” said Kim.

Thomas began the third day two shots behind the halfway leader Scheffler. The American, who had top-five finishes during his last four visits here, drove and putted well and it included a 47-footer on the 14th.

Thomas was delighted to hit the front despite heavy wind lashing across the green.

“It was a lot more difficult, quite a bit more wind. I mean, the greens, they get a little crusty and I feel like with the wind, you know, the ball can really move a lot.

“You really have to kind of honestly guess or time it right on a lot of putts because of how much the ball can move on the greens,” he said.

Scheffler birdied on the fourth, seventh and the 11th. Then came with the bogey on the 13th, his first since the eighth hole on the first day.

Over the last five holes the World No. 1 had his chances but managed only one more birdie on the 18th.

But this round paled in front of his masterly 7-under 29 on the front nine on the second day.

The Indian-origin duo of Sahith Theegala (66) and Akshay Bhatia (71) are at tied-fifth at 12-under.

Theegala had a fine start to the day, sinking five birdies in his first seven holes before cooling off with a bogey on the eighth.

The 27-year-old came back with birdies on the 17th and the 18th.

Bhatia, who was consistent on the first two days, was unable to get his putting going and his first birdie came on the ninth hole.

He birdied twice more on the 11th and the 15th but his bogeys on the 15th and the 18th, where he found water, pulled him back to 71. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 KHS