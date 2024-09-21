Three Indians make cut as Ridhima is T-15 at La Sella Open

Denia (Spain), Sep 21 (PTI) Three Indians -- Ridhima Dilawari, Pranavi Urs and and Tvesa Malik -- made the halfway cut, while Seher Atwal missed out by just one shot after Round 2 at the La Sella Open here.

The cut fell at level par with 62 players making it through to the final two days.

Ridhima (70-71) was tied-15th, while Pranavi (72-71) and Tvesa (70-74) were T-34th and T-52nd respectively. Seher missed out after rounds of 72 and 73.

Ridhima, who started from the 10th, dropped a shot on the 13th, but quickly made up with birdies on the 14th and the 18th to turn in 1-under. A bogey on the first pegged her back, but she birdied the fifth, dropped a shot on the seventh and closed with a birdie for a 1-under 71.

Pranavi had four birdies against three bogeys in her 71 and ensured the weekend rounds.

Tvesa had to fight hard as she had one eagle, one birdie and five bogeys in a round of 74 as she squeezed inside the cut-line.

Kirsten Rudgeley, Sara Kouskova and Virginia Elena Carta are tied for the lead at the halfway mark, with all three ending day 2 on seven-under par.

Australia's Rudgeley followed up her first round of 68 (-4) with a 69 (-3), which included six birdies and three bogeys.

Czech Republic's Kouskova only had one dropped shot on her scorecard of 67 (-5) with a bogey on the eighth, but she rolled in birdies on the second, third, ninth, 12th, 17th and 18th holes.

Italy's Carta, who was one of the co-leaders at the end of the first round, had another solid day in Spain.

The 27-year-old had only one dropped shot on the 13th but rolled in birdies on the fifth, sixth and 16th holes to be tied at the top after two days.

Four players are in the share for the fourth place with Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Spain's Blanca Fernandez, Japan's Ayako Uehara and Germany's Helen Briem all on six-under-par. PTI Cor AM AM AM