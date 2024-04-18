Three Indians make cut at Saudi Open

Riyadh, Apr 18 (PTI) Three Indian golfers including Shiv Kapur, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Gaganjeet Bhullar have made the cut at the USD one million Saudi Open here.

The Indian trio was led by Kapur (72-69), Sandhu (76-65), who both were Tied-33 with 1-under totals, while Bhullar (70-72) made the cut at even par.

The eight Indians, who missed the cut included Veer Ahlawat (74-70), Saptak Talwar (76-68), Kartik Sharma (75-70), S Chikkarangappa (73-73), SSP Chawrasia (77-73), Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (73-79) and Honey Baisoya, who withdrew after the first round. The cut fell at even par.

John Catlin kept the lead by adding a four-under-par 67 to his opening 65.

The American, who is chasing back-to-back titles on the Asian Tour having won the International Series Macau last month, is 10-under and a shot ahead of China’s Li Haotong and Australia’s Scott Hend. PTI COR BS BS