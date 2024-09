Three meet records set on opening day of Indian Open U23 athletics meet

Patna, Sep 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Chaudary clinched the gold medal in women's hammer throw with a meet record of 54.42m on the opening day of the Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition at Patliputra Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Tanya's opening throw of 54.42m fetched her the gold medal.

Her impressive performance included a consistent series of throws -- 54.42m, 54.36m, no mark, 54.41m, 53.92m, and no mark. Her personal best stands at 63.16m, achieved in 2023, while her season best this year was 61.57m recorded in June in Panchkula.

She finished seventh at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The second record of the day was set in the women's triple jump by Maharashtra's Poorva Hitesh Sawant, whose gold medal-winning jump of 13.25m surpassed the previous record of 13.16m set by Avinash Parule in 2023.

Poorva found her rhythm in her final attempt after a series of jumps measuring 12.89m, 12.24m, 12.40m, 12.59m, and 12.60m.

In men's 100m semifinal, Odisha's Animesh Kujur clocked an impressive 10.38 seconds to better the meet record of 10.39 seconds held by Pranav Gurav since 2022.

Earlier in the day, Haryana's Puneet Yadav won the gold in the men's 10,000m race with a winning time of 30:10.96 seconds, while Anchal Jaiswal of Uttar Pradesh took gold in women's 10,000m, clocking 36:25.12 seconds.

Results: Men 10,000m: Puneet Yadav (Haryana) 30:10.96 seconds, Ankit Deshwal (Haryana) 30:21.71 seconds, Manish Rajput (Uttar Pradesh) 30:24.12 seconds.

Shot put: Amandeep Singh (Punjab) 17.88m, Sanyam (Haryana) 17.75m, Aniket (Uttarakhand) 17.47m.

Triple jump: Narpinder Singh (Punjab) 15.60m, Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 15.36m, Dablu Roy (West Bengal) 15.33m.

Women 400m: Devyaniba Mahendrasinh (Gujarat) 53.53 seconds, Rashdeep Kaur (Punjab) 54.29 seconds, Mugada Sireesha (Andhra Pradesh) 54.63 seconds. 1500m: Thota Sankeertana (Chhattisgarh) 4:33.53 seconds, Laxmipriya Kisan (Odisha) 4:34.01 seconds, Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 4:34.24 seconds.

10,000m: Anchal Jaiswal (Uttar Pradesh) 36:25.12 seconds, Svati Pal (Chandigarh) 36:27.72 seconds, Beby (Uttar Pradesh) 36:28.62 seconds 100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 13.71 seconds, Akschinda S (Tamil Nadu) 14.17 seconds, Muskan Rana (Delhi) 14. 34 seconds.

Triple jump: Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Maharashtra) 13.25m (meet record, previous 13.16m set in 2023 by Avinash Parule), Merymukta Soreng (Odisha) 12.73m, Rishika Awasthi (Uttar Pradesh) 12.63m.

Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 54.42m (meet record, previous mark 54.21m set in 2021 by Shital), Mital Solanki (Gujarat) 52.74m, Grima (Rajasthan) 49.34m.