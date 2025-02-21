Three men from Gujarat held in Goa for accepting bets on India-Bangladesh CT match

Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Police arrested three persons hailing from Gujarat for accepting bets on the Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh after raiding a bungalow in a Goa village, an official said on Friday.

Acting on reliable information, cops raided the rented bungalow in Pilerne village near Panaji on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, they found three men accepting bets on the India-Bangladesh match that was played in Dubai, he said.

All three - Maksud Modan (28), Aasifbhai Jiyaudeenbhai (25) and Rizvan Bhash (20) - hailing from Gujarat -- were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, informed the spokesperson.

Articles used in betting, including four mobile phones, a laptop, a router -- collectively worth Rs 1.1 lakh -- were seized from the spot, he added. PTI RPS RSY