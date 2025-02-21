Sports

Three men from Gujarat held in Goa for accepting bets on India-Bangladesh CT match

NewsDrum Desk
Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Police arrested three persons hailing from Gujarat for accepting bets on the Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh after raiding a bungalow in a Goa village, an official said on Friday.

Acting on reliable information, cops raided the rented bungalow in Pilerne village near Panaji on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, they found three men accepting bets on the India-Bangladesh match that was played in Dubai, he said.

All three - Maksud Modan (28), Aasifbhai Jiyaudeenbhai (25) and Rizvan Bhash (20) - hailing from Gujarat -- were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, informed the spokesperson.

Articles used in betting, including four mobile phones, a laptop, a router -- collectively worth Rs 1.1 lakh -- were seized from the spot, he added. PTI RPS RSY