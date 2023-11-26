Three-time PKL-winning captain Narwal to lead UP Yoddhas

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Pardeep Narwal, the captain with a hat-trick of Pro Kabaddi League titles, will lead UP Yoddhas in the upcoming season of the event, the franchise said on Sunday.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist, who holds the record for most raid points in the PKL, led Patna Pirates to three back-to-back titles from season three to five.

He also has numerous raiding records in the PKL including the distinction of being the only raider to accumulate over 1500 raid points.

"With this announcement, I have some bigger responsibilities on my shoulders, and I will leave no stone unturned to prove my abilities," Narwal said in a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh outfit made their PKL debut in 2017 but have failed to progress beyond the playoffs.

"As a team, we have been training together and are much familiar with each other's strong and weak points.

"I hope this camaraderie in our team will help us fulfil our fans' and the team's dream of lifting the first-ever PKL trophy," he added.

Narwal, however, was sidelined from the Indian team that returned with a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

The UP franchise will start their campaign against U Mumba on December 2 in Ahmedabad. PTI TAP AH AH