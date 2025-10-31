Three-way fight for Badoni's replacement as Delhi take on Puducherry

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A three-way fight between youngsters Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya and veteran Himmat Singh as regular skipper Ayush Badoni's replacement has preceded Delhi's group D Ranji Trophy match against Puducherry, a side that embarrassed the hosts at home two seasons back.

During the 2023-24 season, in overcast conditions, unheralded Puducherry pacer Gaurav Yadav had run through the Delhi line-up with a 10-wicket haul.

It was one of their most embarrassing defeats at home where they couldn't even cross 150 in both innings (145 and 148) as Puducherry romped home by 9 wickets.

Call it a coincidence, but it is Yash Dhull, who will again captain in this game after Badoni left for national duty (India A series vs South Africa A).

Badoni's absence will be a big miss considering that he not only provides solidity and aggression in the middle-order but also gets important breakthroughs with his effective off-breaks.

The Delhi team's selection under head coach Sarandeep Singh has always come under scanner and it will be interesting to see who will be Badoni's replacement in the playing XI.

There are three choices in Priyansh, Tejasvi and Himmat. However Priyansh has been benched in the first two games to give Arpit Rana a go and the diminutive left-hander scored a half-century, his first in red ball cricket in his sixth game and is expected to open the innings.

With Priyansh expected to report for India U-23 camp before leaving for the Emerging Asia Cup after this match, there is a school of thought that it will do him and the team world of good if he is allowed to get some match time, albeit in red ball format.

The counter argument is that he is not someone who bats at No, 4 or 5 and hence more likely contender is Tejasvi, a right-hander, who scored a fine century on Vijay Hazare Trophy debut against Tripura.

With an aim to log home full points using home advantage, there is some support for Himmat but only two hundreds and an average of 36 after 33 first-class games is held against him.

In the bowling department, pacer Simarjeet Singh is in contention to replace the pint-sized Siddhant Sharma, who hardly got the ball to either seam or swing.