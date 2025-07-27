Thulashi, Nithya win gold as India shine at British & Irish Para Badminton International

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Thulashi Murugesan and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan clinched gold medals to headline India's impressive performance at the British & Irish Para Badminton International, a Level 1 tournament on the BWF circuit, held in Cardiff, UK.

In an all-Indian final, Thulashi rallied to beat compatriot Manisha Ramadass 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the women's singles SU5 category, while Nithya overcame Peru's Giuliana Poveda 21-11, 21-23, 21-11 in the SH6 final.

India's medal tally was further bolstered by strong performances in the men's singles events, with Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar securing silver and bronze medals respectively.

World No. 2 Sukant advanced to the SL4 final after defeating fellow Indian Naveen Sivakumar 21-14, 21-19 in the semifinals. He, however, went down 6-21, 14-21 to Paralympic champion Lucas Mazur of France in the title clash.

Paralympic gold medallist Krishna Nagar fought hard before settling for a bronze in the SH6 category, losing a closely contested semifinal to Brazil's Vitor Tavares 21-19, 20-22, 19-21.

India's other medallists at the tournament included: Prem Kumar Ale / Abu Hubaida – Bronze (Men’s Doubles WH1-WH2) Krishna Nagar / Nithya – Bronze (Mixed Doubles SH6) Manisha Ramadass – Silver (Women’s Singles SU5) Mandeep Kaur – Bronze (Women’s Singles SL3) Mandeep Kaur / Chirag Baretha – Bronze (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5). PTI ATK AH AH