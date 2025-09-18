Thushara takes four-for but Nabi lifts Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi, Sep 18 (PTI) Nuwan Thushara took 4/18 but Mohammad Nabi's late 22-ball 60 pushed Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Group B contest here on Thursday.

Afghanistan could never recover from early blows dealt by Thushara who rocked them thrice in the powerplay, and accounted for Rashid Khan (24) later for his fourth wicket in the contest.

Ibrahim Zadran made a 27-ball 24 but it was Nabi's , studded with six sixes including five in the final over along with three fours, which gave Afghanistan some late and crucial runs on the board.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 169/7 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 24, Mohammad Nabi 60, Rashid Khan 24; Nuwan Thushara 4/18) vs Sri Lanka. PTI DDV AH AH