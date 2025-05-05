Tickets go live for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) The sale of tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic has gone live, the organisers announced on Monday.

The tournament, which will feature several Olympic medallists, including Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters, is India's first-ever International javelin competition.

The tickets are available in the range of Rs 199 to Rs 9,999 and premium and District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner for the event. Five corporate boxes, priced at Rs 44,999, are also available, according to a press release.

The state association and government bodies, including Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) have been working closely with the Government of Karnataka to deliver a world-class event.

As a World Athletics sanctioned gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India's status on the global athletics map.

With a total saleable capacity of over 12,000, the event is set to be a thrilling showcase of athletic prowess.