Tight security for road show of T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said on Wednesday.

The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi.

The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.

As a large number of cricket fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Adequate police personnel are being deployed at Marine Drive between Nariman Point and the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.

The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi early on Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The departure of the Indian squad was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl.

"The team has left from Barbados on a special Air India flight hired by the BCCI. The Indian journalists who were stuck there (Barbados) are also coming on the same flight along with BCCI president (Roger Binny) and secretary (Jay Shah), who are looking after all the arrangements," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

"The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised.

"There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced,” he added. PTI DC RSY