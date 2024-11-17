Tijil Rao wins LGB Formula 4 overall title

Coimbatore, Nov 17 (PTI) Dark Don Racing's Tijil Rao capped a brilliant run to his season as he sealed the drivers' championship in the LGB Formula 4 category in the 27th edition of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday.

On a sunny day at the Kari Motor Speedway, the 22-year Tijil was all smiles as he had opened a massive lead even before the last round was held on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Even though seasoned racer Saran Vikram surprised one and all by winning the first and second races, Tijil did not mind it. He had realised there was no point in attempting anything too hard as he was assured of the overall trophy.

"This has been a brilliant season for me and I am happy with the way it went about. I wish to thank my team and also JK Tyre for putting up such a great show," said Tijil, who comes from Bengaluru.

As runner-up in the 2023 season, Tijil had gone back home and worked hard and to a plan.

"The main thing was working on my fitness and it has made a huge difference. But then, I am very happy with my overall season performance, after putting in seven years in racing," added Tijil.

His parents were to cheer him as well.

Indeed, the surprise of the morning was seasoned professional Saran Vikram (Momentum Motorsports) as he pushed pedal to metal and stayed ahead. For someone who has been racing for over 19 years in the domestic season, the burst of energy on Sunday was pleasing to watch.

At one point of time in the first race, he was being tailed by Mehul Agarwal and Tijil Rao. But then, Tijil did not attempt to do anything too much and ease ahead. Saran timed 21:24.212 minutes. Mehul Agarwal (21: 25.349) and Tijil Rao (21: 25.545) were behind him.

"It feels like ages since I Iast won a race. I am personally happy for myself and my father, who is also my tuner," said Saran Vikram.

Speaking about the JK Tyres championship, Saran said this was a great platform and he is happy to see youngsters coming up. He also said there are more opportunities.

Saran was back at the wheels in the afternoon as he rode on the momentum again to win the last LGB Formula 4 race as well. He was streets ahead of the field as he timed 28:12.441.

The difference in timing from the morning to afternoon was due to an increase in laps from 15 to 20 in the last race. In second position was Dhruvh Goswami (28:15.943) and Bala Prasath (28:17. 392).

In the overall LGB Formula 4 standings, Tijil Rao topped with 87 points. Second place went to Bala Prasath 45 points, while Mehul Agarwal was third with 44 points.

In the thrilling Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup presented by JK Tyre race on Sunday, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry pushed as hard as he could to win the 10-lap race in 13:01.601 minutes.

He was followed by Anish Shetty (13:02.411) and Manvith Reddy (13:02.503). Navaneeth sealed the championship for the first time and was over the moon.

There was an interesting duel for the second and third places in the overall championship placings. Both Anish Shetty and Rohan R were tied at 36 points each. However, as Rohan had won two races in comparison to one by Anish, he was declared overall second. PTI AYG AYG AH AH