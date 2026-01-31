Tilak Varma set to be cleared by CoE, will join Indian team on Feb 3 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Swashbuckling India batter Tilak Varma is set to be cleared by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru after making a successful recovery from a groin injury.

A BCCI source told PTI on Saturday that Tilak is going to released from CoE and he will link up with the Indian team in Mumbai on February 3, giving the side a massive boost days before the T20 World Cup gets underway across venues in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

"He has regained full match fitness," the source said.

After undergoing surgery for a groin injury on January 7, Varma has been training at the CoE. He was scheduled to participate in a simulation match on Friday to receive final fitness clearance.

The development means the 23-year-old batter is expected to be available for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Following his clearance, Varma is expected to join the Indian squad for warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 showpiece.

He will make his comeback to the national side after missing the recent T20 series against New Zealand, where Shreyas Iyer was used as his replacement.

Defending champions India will begin their campaign against the USA on the opening day of the T20 World Cup. PTI BS AH AH TAP