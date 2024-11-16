Tilak Varma''s transformation: Now, a batter unafraid of exploring non-conventional scoring methods

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) When Tilak Varma came to bat in the fourth T20I at Johannesburg, South African skipper Aiden Markram brought on Keshav Maharaj, a move that seemed questionable given the match-up—left-arm spinner versus left-handed batter.

Perhaps, Tilak’s struggle against Axar Patel in an IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals was playing on Markram’s mind.

Tilak, however, soon exposed the folly behind that thought — carting two sixes in the fourth and fifth balls he faced off Maharaj.

Similarly, pacer Andile Sipamala followed the common strategy of pitching the ball full and wide outside the off-stump to keep it outside batsman’s reach.

But Tilak moved across the stumps, went down on his knee and swept the last ball of the 19th over for a boundary to square leg.

All those three shots were exceptional in their execution, but they also showcased a transformed Tilak – a batter not shy of exploring unconventional methods to score runs.

“When he started training at my academy, we never really encouraged him to play such shots. I think a batsman should start with perfecting his traditional technique before playing all those modern shots,” tells Salam Bayash, his childhood coach.

But once stepped into the top-flight cricket mid-last year against the West Indies, Tilak realised the need to add more dimensions to his batting, particularly in the T20 format.

The thought dawned on him after playing alongside Suryakumar Yadav at Mumbai Indians, and watching him perfecting those 360-degree shots at nets.

“He always had the confidence and skill. It was just about practising some of those shots at nets, so that he could pull them off in real-match situations consistently.

“So, he worked on them at nets, particularly during this IPL and even after that while he came back from the (wrist) injury.

“He was also keen to add some power behind those shots and worked in that direction as well,” said Bayash.

It was evident in his batting on Friday night when he smoked 10 sixes in his 47-ball hundred, one more than a more accomplished six-hitter like Sanju Samson, who biffed nine sixes in his 56-ball century.

A smidgeon of credit too should be given to skipper Suryakumar for promoting Tilak up to No. 3 after the two engaged in a deep parley ahead of the series.

“It was actually running in my mind that there has been a time when one man (Virat Kohli) has batted consistently at number three and done wonders for India. So, this was a perfect opportunity for a young guy.

“We both actually spoke to each other and said, I think it's the perfect time for someone like you to bat at number three, take that responsibility, not only now, but going forward as well and he just walked the talk. The way he batted at the Supersport Park (Centurion) and here was incredible,” Suryakumar said during the post-match press meet after the fourth T20I.

“I hope he continues to do the same things, not only in T20 cricket, but in all formats for India,” he added.

Bayash agreed. “The move up the order is quite good for him. He can face a lot more balls than while coming to bat at No. 4 or No. 5.

“It will change his mindset. It can give him a free mind and he can go for his shots. We have already seen two hundreds from him. I am sure it is just the beginning for him,” he noted.

For Tilak, getting a hundred at the fabled Wanderers, where some of the legends like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers played course-changing innings in the past, was a dream.

“I never imagined that such big legends scored here and actually one more name, my name, is going to be added there. I used to watch these players on the television in my childhood. So, it's really motivating for me,” said Tilak. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK