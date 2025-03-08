Till now Rohit hasn''t spoken to me or team about his future: Gill

Dubai, Mar 8 (PTI) India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said there has not been any discussion around the possible retirement of skipper Rohit Sharma, as the team is completely focused on winning the Champions Trophy.

India will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC marquee event here on Sunday.

“Till now, we have only been discussing winning the match, winning the Champions Trophy. He has not spoken to me or to the team about this decision (retirement). I don't think Rohit is thinking about it,” said Gill in the pre-match press conference here.

The Indian vice-captain said the team environment has been positive ahead of the title clash.

“The team environment or the culture we're talking about, everyone motivates each other. We all motivate each other, push each other. If someone is doing good, how can he do better? “We talk about that. And whenever the team is under pressure, we don't point out one person. As a team, we collectively talk about how we can do better,” he added.

Rohit, Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar and Kohli had a nearly 20 minutes discussion prior to nets.