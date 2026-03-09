Tilottama Sen makes it three in a row at 50m rifle 3 positions national trials

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) National champion Tilottama Sen continued her brilliant form by winning a third consecutive finals in the 50m rifle 3 positions event of the selection trials for Group A shooters here on Monday.

She had earlier won the finals of national selection trials T1 and T2 in January and continued her form by winning the final of T3 also.

Kiran Ankush Jadhav won the finals of the men's event while Udhayveer Sidhu claimed the T3 finals of the 10m air pistol event.

Tilottama, who was down in the fourth position at the end of prone series, made a comeback in the standing series to secure the top spot with a final score of 357.0, 0.4 points ahead of Nischal Singh who finished in second with a final score of 356.6.

Olympian Anjum Moudgil took the third place with a score of 345.8. Sakshi Sunil Padekar, Mehuli Ghosh, Shriyanka Sadangi, Lajjakumari Gauswami and Nupur Kumrawat were the other finalists.

In the men's finals, 10m air rifle national champion Kiran Ankush Jadhav secured the top spot in an exciting final. The Navy shooter finished with a score of 353.6, just 0.3 points ahead of Niraj Kumar who shot 353.3.

Goldi Gurjar took third spot with a score of 342.4. Nishan Budha (329.6), Akhil Sheoran (321.7), Sidharth Gaur (311.0), Arjun Babuta (297.5) and Surya Pratap Singh (296.4) completed the top eight spots.

Udhayveer was consistent from the start and maintained that momentum to eventually finish on top of the 10m air pistol men's event with a score of 243.2.

Kedarling Uchaganve, who qualified for the finals in top spot finished second with a score of 242.6 while 50m pistol world champion Ravinder Singh secured third place with a score of 221.9.

Earlier in the women's 50m Rifle 3P qualification, Anjum Moudgil qualified for the finals on top spot with a score of 588, followed by Nischal and Mehuli who shot 587 each. Lajjakumari (586), Tilottama (585), Nupur (584), Shriyanka (584) and Sakshi (584) completed the top eight.

Akhil Sheoran qualified for the finals on top spot in the men's event with a final score of 589 followed by Niraj Kumar and Kiran Ankush Jadhav who shot 588 each.

Sidharth Gaur (587), Goldi Gurjar (586), Arjun Babuta (585), Nishan Budha (584) and Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu (584) qualified for the finals as the top eight shooters.

In the 10m air pistol men's qualification, Kedarling shot 587 to qualify on top in the finals. Aakash Bharadwaj qualified in second place with a score of 583, followed by Mukesh Nellavalli who shot 581.

Final's winner Udhayveer Sidhu, Jonathan Gavin Antony, Anmol Jain, Jaypal Malviya and Ravinder Singh qualified for the finals after shooting 581 each.

National selection trials T3 will conclude on Tuesday with the qualification and the finals of the 10m air pistol women's event. PTI AH SSC SSC