Tilottama sweeps women’s 3P trials; Manu, Aishwary also post wins

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Tilottama Sen continued her excellent form, winning back-to-back 50m Rifle 3 Positions top spots while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker notched a commanding victory in T1 finals of the 25m Pistol event in the National Selection Trials, here Wednesday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who finished third in T1 on Tuesday, secured top spot in T2 of the men's 50m Rifle 3P at the Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Tilottama made it two in a row in 50m Rifle 3P event with another composed performance in the finals on Wednesday. She shot 361.5 after 35 shots, 3.1 points more than Ayushi Podder of Railways who finished second with a final score of 358.4.

Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole was third with a score of 348.3. Manini Kaushik, who finished third in T1, took the fourth spot with a score of 336.3, while Ashi Chouksey (326.4), Nupur Kumrawat (315.6), Anjum Moudgil (305.0) and Vidarsa K. Vinod (302.8) completed the final lineup.

Bhaker produced a consistent performance in the T1 finals for Group A shooters to secure the top spot with a score of 37, six more than Vibhuti Bhatia of Haryana who finished second with a score of 31. Divya T.S of Karnataka was third with a score of 28.

Tejaswani Singh finished fourth place with a score of 26, after being eliminated in the shootout with Vibhuti. Rahi Sarnobat (22), Chinki Yadav (17), Rhythm Sangwan (12) were the other finalists. Esha Singh did not start the final after qualifying in the top eight.

In the men’s T2, Aishwary posted a comfortable win, shooting 359.7 in the finals. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale finished in second place with a final score of 357.7 while former 10m world champion Rudraankksh Patil took the third place with a final score of 347.5.

T1 winner Niraj Kumar finished in fourth place with a score of 336.3. Akshil Sheoran (326.5), Adriyan Karmakar (314.6), Nishan Budha (303.2) and Chain Singh (302.0) were the other finalists.

The 10m Air Rifle T1 finals for both men and women will be held tomorrow along with the T2 finals of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol men.