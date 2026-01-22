Tilottama tops 10m Air Rifle Women trials; Mane, Sidhu too win

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) In-form shooter Tilottama Sen produced yet another solid show to secure the top spot in the T1 finals of the women's 10m Air Rifle event in the National Selection Trials, here on Thursday.

Shahu Tushar Mane of Railways won in the men's event, while Vijayveer Sidhu claimed top spot in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T2 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Tilottama, who produced a dominant showing in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions events earlier this week, demonstrated composure and control in the final.

Junior National Champion Tilottama entered the final as the eighth and last qualifier, having scraped through with a score of 630.8, but rose steadily to finish on top with 253.4.

Railway’s shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar, who had qualified at the fifth spot with 631.2, mounted a strong challenge before settling for second place with 252.8 in the final.

Madhya Pradesh’s Nupur Kumrawat with 230.5(631.2) claimed the third place.

Shruti of Haryana, who led the qualification round with 633.2, finished fifth place with 187.9.

Maharashtra’s Isha Anil Taksale (209.0), Arya Rajesh Borse (123.7), R Narmada Nithin (166.2) and Railways’ Mehuli Ghosh (145.3) were the other finalists.

In 10m Air Rifle men, Mane, who had qualified fifth with 632.6, secured top spot with 253.9, while Haryana’s Arshdeep Singh took the second place with 251.1 and third slot went to Maharashtra’s Parth Rakesh Mane (230.5).

Haryana’s Samarvir Singh finished just outside the medals in fourth place with 209.2.

Olympian Arjun Babuta of Railways, who led the field in qualification with an impressive 635.1, was unable to replicate that performance in the final and concluded the competition in the sixth place with 166.4.

Maharashtra’s Gajanan Shahadev Khandagale (187.7), Rudrankksh Patil (144.5) and Himachal Pradesh’s Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu (123.5) were the other finalists.

Vijayveer Sidhu clinches gold in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol ================================= Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu shot 31 hits in the T2 final to secure the top spot in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men.

National champion Suraj Sharma, who dominated the qualification round with 588-22x, had to settle for second place after hitting 29 in the final.

Punjab’s Udhayveer Sidhu accumulated 25 hits in the final to claim third place.

World Championship silver medallist Anish Bhanwala, who qualified third with 582-24x, finished fifth in the final with 15 hits, behind Navy’s Omkar Singh, who logged 18 hits.

Uttarakhand’s Ankur Goel (9) and Army shooter Neeraj Kumar (5) completed the final line-up, while Pradeep Singh Shekhawat did not start the final after qualifying fourth with 581-19x. PTI ATK UNG