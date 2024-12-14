Tim Southee equals Chris Gayle's tally of sixes in Test cricket

Hamilton, Dec 14 (PTI) New Zealand veteran Tim Southee on Saturday equalled West Indies great Chris Gayle's tally of sixes in Test cricket to move to joint-fourth spot in the all-time list, with his 98th hit over the fence here.

Southee, playing his 107th and final Test for New Zealand, reached the milestone in the match against England at the Seddon Park.

Southee hammered three sixes in his quick-fire 10-ball 23 which also included one four as New Zealand reached 315 for nine at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test.

England captain Ben Stokes leads the all-time list with 133 sixes in 110 Tests so far, followed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum with 107 sixes in 101 matches.

At third spot is former Australia vice-captain Adam Gilchrist, who has hit 100 sixes in 96 Tests.