Time for SA20 women’s league as we have model and recipe: AB de Villiers

Johannesburg: South African legend AB de Villiers mooted the idea of a women’s SA20 league, as the success of the men's version across the three editions has given them a “model and recipe” to follow.

De Villiers, who is the brand ambassador of SA20, said the time is ripe to tap in on the general growth in women’s cricket.

“I have seen some very successful women's leagues, the incredibly successful women’s T20WC that South Africa played not very long ago. Women's cricket in general is growing incredibly fast and there is no reason why there shouldn't be an SA20 women’s league,” De Villers said in a select media interaction ahead of the SA20 final between MI CapeTown and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

“We can pace up as we have got the model and recipe, we can just copy and paste and it would be great for women's game in the country,” he said.

The 40-year-old said SA20 has played a big part in the emergence of fresh talents in his country.

“Every year I see players whom I have never heard of and it looks like they are around for ages. I picked this up in IPL many years ago and I would always come back and tell my parents, my wife and friends that I don't know how they do it but every year incredibly talented players have come through,” he said.

Players like Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Lutho Sipamla, the 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka and Tristan Stubbs have become household names in South Africa due to their exploits in the league.

“I have seen as a former player and commentator that we have got the same system going. Quality overseas players are coming here and it shows that they want to get involved with the tournament.

“It's a fantastic platform for the young players to learn and perform," he said.

Playing with reputed international stars will help the young South African players to learn the tricks of the trade quickly.

“It is kind of breaking down the barriers. I took years to get used to playing with the veterans but now youngsters are spending time with the experienced players in the league and when they get picked up in the Proteas set up, they feel that they can face any team in the world,” he noted.

De Villiers also felt that SA20 has reignited the passion of the public towards cricket.

“I think that timing of the tournament has been spot on as South African cricket was going through an identity crisis as a lot of players retired and structural changes in the board.

“Now, we have consistency again and people are really hungry to see cricket,” he said.

So, will there be more Indian players coming to SA20 after former wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik made his debut in the league in the ongoing season? “I have no idea whether it is going to work or not. The BCCI is the most powerful board and they know what they are doing. They make the decision on behalf of the players and on behalf of the business they are running. So, it's not easy for them to just release their players,” he said.

“But this year we had Robin Uthappa (former India batter) in the commentary box and Dinesh Karthik played for Paarl Royals.

“I really wish that we can have more Indian friends playing here. I can see it happening but it's not going to happen next season. It is going to take time,” he said.

He also advised young players to keep learning.

“My advice would be just keep learning , keep your eyes open and always appreciate the privilege of being a part of the tournament and spending time with the best in the world.

“Ultimately they will realise that everyone is a human after all, the Joe Roots, the Kagiso Rabadas and that is the most powerful thing they will realise in the changing room that they are just normal guys and I can also do what they have been doing,” he said.

The former batter also felt that players like Joe Root are needed in T20s to hold the innings together.

“I just want to see better cricket from the players. That's a bit harsh but I think the batters fell into being too much T20 mode, overly aggressive.

“I still feel that there is time and place for the players like Joe Root who keeps the innings together and reads the game situations very well. You can't just bat with the one pace every time, you need to shift gears,” he.

Lauding his former teammate and SA 20 Commissioner Graeme Smith for turning the league into a successful brand, De Villiers said the former’s leadership quality and understanding of the friendship with India has played a major role.

“He could have gone the either route to do it for ourselves or can use that for the people around and make it bigger and better.

“Graeme has played cricket and he understands how the tournament should look like. He was humble enough to use the expertise not only for South Africa but abroad as well,” he said.