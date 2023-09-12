Time has come to put all cards on table: Stimac on astrologer controversy

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) In the eye of the storm for his alleged correspondence with an astrologer during the Asian Cup Qualifiers, India coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday hinted at major revelations ahead and reaffirmed his dream of transforming the country into a footballing nation.

The controversy has once again cast a shadow over Indian football and this time the national men's team coach is being linked to it.

"Target or honest fighter for the betterment of Indian football? The time is coming to put all cards on the table and see how much and who really cares about football in this country," Stimac posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Give it a thought before making up your judgment and thanks once again for your support. My dream of making India a football nation is still alive," he added.

That the AIFF had hired an astrologer for predictions on the Indian football team, for an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh, was reported by PTI earlier.

As per media reports, Stimac was directly in touch with the astrologer to seek his opinion on the team selection during the Asian Cup Qualifiers.