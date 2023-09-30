Title holder Vaidehi, promising Prajwal headline Fenesta Open National tennis draw

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhari and talented Karnataka player SD Prajwal Dev will be the headturners during the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, beginning here from Monday.

Advertisment

Vaidehi has been going through an impressive 2023 as the 23-year-old has already won two ITF titles this year, including her maiden trophy at Gwalior in January.

The performance has also seen the Gujarat woman rising to No. 5 ranking in India, and she would be keen to add a third title to their kitty at the DLTA Complex.

But in the women’s singles, she will face tough competition from Telangana’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sandeepti Singh Rao of Haryana.

In the men’s singles, Prajwal, a runner-up in the Thailand ITF tournament, will be the leading contender, but he will have to go past defending champion Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu.

Haryana’s Karan Singh will be another notable player in the field during the Rs 21.5 lakh prize money tournament that is scheduled to be played till October 14 in men’s, women’s and junior categories. PTI UNG UNG ATK ATK