Title holders Germany beat South Africa 4-0 in FIH Junior WC opener

Madurai, Nov 28 (PTI) Reigning champions Germany thrashed South Africa 4-0 in their opening match to begin their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup campaign on a rousing note here on Friday.

Justus Warweg struck a brace for seven-time winners Germany, scoring field goals in the 19th and 56th minutes, while Ben Hasbach (43rd minute) and Paul Glander (44th) converted two penalty corners.

In the first match of Pool A, Ireland beat Canada 4-3 in an engrossing contest.

Ireland took the lead in the 13th minute through a meticulous field effort from Louis Rowe before Canada equalised in the 26th minute through a field goal from Gurnoor Bhullar.

Rowe scored another fine field goal in the 33rd minute.

Gregory Williams made the scoreline 3-1 for Ireland, converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute.

Milo Thompson extended the lead when he scored another impressive field goal.

Trailing 1-4, Canada didn't bow down and dominated the later stages of the match, scoring two goals.

Leighton De Souza converted two penalty corners in 48th and 53rd minutes to give his side some hope.

But Canada couldn't equalise as they failed to breach the Irish defence in the final seven minutes.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10.