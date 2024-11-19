Title holders India beat Japan 2-0 to enter women's ACT hockey final

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 19 (PTI) Defending champions India beat Japan 2-0 to enter the final of the women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 48th minute while Lalaremsiami struck from field play in the 56th minute for India, who had plenty of scoring chances including as many as 13 penalty corners.

India will play China, whom they defeated in the league stages, in the final on Wednesday. China beat Malaysia 3-1 in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

Malaysia will take on Japan in the third-fourth place match, while Korea finished fifth after beating Thailand 3-0 in the fifth-sixth place classification match.