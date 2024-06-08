Title holders India to face Maldives and Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 Championship

Dhaka, Jun 8 (PTI) Defending champions India have been clubbed along side Maldives and Bangladesh in Group A in this year's SAFF U-17 Championship.

The draw was conducted on Saturday for the SAFF U-17, U-20 Championship, and SAFF Women's Championship. India are the reigning champions of the U-17 Championship. Hosts Bhutan, along with Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have been drawn in Group B of the tournament, set to run from September 18 till 28.

As for the U-20 Championship, defending champion India have been clubbed in Group B along with Maldives and Bhutan.

Hosts Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group A, with the competition happening between August 16-28 in Kathmandu.

In the Women's Championship, five-time champions India have been clubbed in Group A alongside reigning champion Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Hosts Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan were drawn in Group B, with the event set to run between October 17-30.

The format for the tournaments remains the same -- league-cum-knockout -- with the top two sides from both groups making it to the semi-finals. PTI AYG SSC SSC