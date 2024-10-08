Title holders India to open women's ACT campaign against Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 8 (PTI) Two-time champions India will open their title defence against Malaysia in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament beginning in Bihar on November 11.

The tournament will feature six teams -- hosts and defending champions India, China, three-time winners Korea, two-time champions Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

According to the official schedule announced by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday, the tournament, to be played in Rajgir, will conclude on November 20.

India won the tournament in 2016 in Singapore before reclaiming the title in Ranchi last year.

After Malaysia, the Indian women will take on Korea on November 12, followed by matches against Thailand (November 14), China (November 16) and Japan (November 17).

The top four teams after the round robin format will qualify for the semifinals to be held on November 19, followed by the summit clash on November 20.

"The Rajgir Hockey Stadium stands as a symbol of the region's commitment to fostering world-class sports, and we are confident that it will provide an exceptional experience for players and fans," AHF president Dato Fumio Ogura said in a statement.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said it will be a historic occasion for the state of Bihar.

"The newly constructed Rajgir Hockey Stadium will serve as the perfect stage for this prestigious tournament, and we are excited to see India defend their title against some of the best teams in Asia," he said.