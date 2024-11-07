TN beat Andaman & Nicobar 43-0 in unprecedented goal fest in men's Sr National Hockey C'ships

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Hosts Tamil Nadu beat Andaman and Nicobar Islands by a humongous 43-0 scoreline while Madhya Pradesh crushed Andhra Pradesh 17-0 as goals rained on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Tamil Nadu captain Karthi S scored a whopping 13 goals while Somanna BP and Sundarapandi struck nine times each in an unprecedented scoring spree against a hapless Andaman and Nicobar side.

Mareeswaran Sakthivel scored six times, while Pruthvi GM, Selvaraj Kanagaraj and Shyam Kumar scored three, two and one goal respectively.

In the other big scoring match, Shreyas Dhupe (five goals), Sourabh Pashine (three goals), Yousuf Affan, Sushil Dhanwar and Mohammad Zaid Khan (two goals each), Armaan Qureshi, Mohd Umar and Mohd Nizamuddin (one goal each) were the scorers for MP against AP.

Advertisment

In other matches, Uttar Pradesh beat Delhi 4-1, Chandigarh thrashed Uttarakhand 9-0, and Mizoram defeated Telangana 2-1. PTI PDS PDS AH AH