TN CM felicitates Gukesh, announces to set up Home of Chess Academy

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) World's youngest chess champion D Gukesh was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and others at a function organised by the state government here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister presented him with a cheque for Rs 5 crore and a shawl on behalf of the state government and announced to establish a Home of Chess Academy through the state sports department to encourage talent and groom achievers in the state.

"Tamil Nadu has a history of having 31 Chess grandmasters out of 85 in India. This felicitation is not only for Gukesh but also for all achievers. A Home of Chess Academy will be established to encourage the talent and to groom achievers," the Chief Minister said.

"I laud our Gukesh for becoming the world chess champion at the young age of 18. Our Chennai lad has set a record and the entire world is appreciating him," Stain said.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister asked Gukesh's parents to come on stage and handed over the cheque in their presence.

At the event, Stalin said Gukesh became a grandmaster when he was 12 years and a world chess champion at 18. "So, take him as your inspiration and achieve. We should create lakhs of Gukeshes," Stain said.

Whenever the DMK was in power it encouraged sportspersons and recognised their achievements. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi felicitated former five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and now Gukesh is being felicitated, he said.

Advertisment

As in the game of chess, one should be prepared to make meaningful sacrifices to gain big victories in life, he said.

"Chess is a mind game. Sometimes we have to sacrifice the Queen to win. So, to win in life we should be prepared to make sacrifices. But, if you play carefully the soldier can become as powerful as the Queen. So, what is required to win in life is patience and determination," he said.

Success or failure was least important but participation certainly was because taking part (in competitions) meant success, he said, and urged the youth to compete and prove themselves. "Gukesh will inspire you. Hard work leads to achievements. Let every 'check' in life be a lesson. Make use of opportunities and strive to win laurels," Stalin said appealing to youngsters to excel both in education and sports.

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said just as Gukesh's parents were overwhelmed with joy at his achievement, the Chief Minister and the Dravidian model government were also overjoyed.

"Tamil Nadu itself is celebrating his achievement today," he said. Gukesh was a source of pride for the entire India and Tamil Nadu as well. His achievement confirmed that chess meant Chennai. "This is a great achievement," Udhayanidhi added.

Gukesh said his journey would not have been possible without constant support from the Tamil Nadu government.

Advertisment

"I have fulfilled my dream by winning the World Chess Championship title at a young age. This makes me happy. I express my gratitude to Chief Minister sir and Udhaya Anna (elder brother) for their support including financial and encouragement," he said.

"Vishy sir, too, was the inspiration and role model in this journey," added Gukesh who arrived at the venue in a car procession, holding the trophy in his hands. He was welcomed by students lined up on either side of the road holding the national flag.

He showed the trophy he won to the Chief Minister and later presented him with a chessboard.

Advertisment

Gukesh arrived here on Monday after securing the world championship title in Singapore.

The 18-year-old triumphed over China's Ding Liren scoring 7.5-6.5, last week, to become the youngest world chess champion. PTI JSP ADB