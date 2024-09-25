TN CM gives incentive cheques to Paralympics medal winners

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday gave away incentive cheques of Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore to four Paris 2024 Paralympics medal winners from Tamil Nadu.

Under the Para-badminton (women) medal winners category, Stalin presented a Rs 2 crore cheque to Thulasimathi (Silver) and Rs 1 crore each to Nithya Sri (Bronze) and Manisha (Bronze). Mariyappan (men's high jump), who won a bronze, received a cheque for Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister.

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and top officials took part in the event held at Secretariat to present cheques to winners. PTI VGN ROH