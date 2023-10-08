TN CM lauds India's historic Asiad show

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday lauded the Indian sports contingent for netting a record haul of 107 medals in the Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, hailing their skill, determination, and dedication.

He particularly praised athletes from Tamil Nadu who made the country proud.

"Congratulations to our Indian contingent at the AsianGames2023. With an impressive haul of 107 medals, our athletes have displayed remarkable skill, determination, and dedication. From our track and field champions to our sharp archers, fierce kabaddi teams, and badminton stars, India's diverse sporting talent has truly shone through," he said in a post on X.

"A special kudos to the athletes and players from Tamil Nadu. Your exceptional contribution has made the state beam with pride on this international stage. Thank you all for representing our nation with such distinction. Your efforts and achievements continue to inspire many back home. Well done, team!," he added. PTI SA SA ROH