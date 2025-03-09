TN CM, LoP heap praises on team India for Champions Trophy show

Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hailed Team India for winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai, calling it a "flawless campaign," that had a "perfect ending." He congratulated both India and the runners-up, New Zealand for a "strong tournament." "A flawless campaign, a perfect ending! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025 and to New Zealand for a strong tournament. Rohit (captain Rohit Sharma) and his men rise to the occasion, delivering a campaign of excellence, a final of composure, and a victory to cherish," he said in a post on 'X.' "Champions once again!" he said.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami extended his "heartiest congratulations to Team India on lifting the @ICC #ChampionsTrophy for the third time with a scintillating victory over #NewZealand in the final match at #Dubai!" "The consistent all-round performance of our team, led by Captain @ImRo45, throughout the series has been key to India's success. Special mention to #VarunChakravarthy from our #TamilNadu, whose spin has been a nightmare for opposing batsmen," the state Leader of Opposition said on a social media post.

"May the glorious journey of our Indian Cricket Team continue to shine!" he said.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of Champions Trophy in Dubai, while chasing 252 runs. PTI SA SA KH