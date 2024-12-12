TN CM, Palaniswami greet chess champion Gukesh for record feat

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition, Edapadi K Palaniswami on Thursday greeted Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh for becoming the youngest world chess champion, at the age of 18 years.

Tamil Nadu was proud of Gukesh, Stalin said in a post on 'X.' "Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18! Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion," he said.

Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief, also greeted the young grandmaster.

"Heartiest Congratulations to @GukeshD on becoming the youngest-ever Chess World Champion, at the #FIDE World Championship Singapore 2024. Proud that Tamil Nadu has produced yet another World Chess Champion. My best wishes for all your future endeavors, bringing more glory to #India and #Tamilnadu," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also congratulated Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years.

He defeated title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire in Singapore. PTI SA SA ROH