TN Guv, Stalin greet chess champion Gukesh for record feat

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition, Edapadi K Palaniswami on Thursday greeted Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh for becoming the youngest world chess champion, at the age of 18 years.

Tamil Nadu was proud of Gukesh, Stalin said in a post on 'X.' Gukesh's achievement will inspire many others, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said on its official 'X' handle.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh D on becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. Your remarkable achievement has made every Indian proud and will inspire millions of young minds. With your brilliance, hard work, and unwavering determination, you've not only etched a glorious chapter in Indian Chess but also showcased Bharat's prowess in the world of Chess," it said.

Ravi also wished Gukesh continued success and that he wins more laurels for the nation in the future.

In a social media post, Stalin said: "Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18! Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion." Palaniswami, the AIADMK chief, also greeted the young grandmaster.

"Heartiest Congratulations to @GukeshD on becoming the youngest-ever Chess World Champion, at the #FIDE World Championship Singapore 2024. Proud that Tamil Nadu has produced yet another World Chess Champion. My best wishes for all your future endeavors, bringing more glory to #India and #Tamilnadu," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also congratulated Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years.

He defeated title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire in Singapore. PTI SA SA ADB