TN in command against Odisha; Jharkhand on verge of win over UP

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu put themselves in a great position to win their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Odisha, with opener Athish SR making a fine half-century to give the visitors an overall lead of 454 runs on the third day here on Saturday.

Athish added 76 runs to his overnight 12 before he was dismissed by Govinda Poddar. Tamil Nadu were 154 for 5 when Athish got out after resuming the day on 26 for 1. Athish faced 162 balls and hit nine fours and three sixes during his knock.

Guruswamy Ajitesh (49) and Sai Kishore (40) made useful contributions later on to take TN to 316 all out from 88.2 overs.

Badal Biswal was the pick of Odisha bowlers with figures of 3/56.

In reply, Odisha, chasing a target of 455 for an improbable win, were 47 for 2 at stumps with captain Subhranshu Senapati not out on 36. Odisha still trail by 407 runs.

In Lucknow, Jharkhand are certain to notch an outright win after reducing Uttar Pradesh to 69 for 7 in 23 overs in their second innings. Uttar Pradesh were following on and they still trail by 316 runs with just three second innings wickets in hand.

Jharkhand, who had declared their first innings at 561 for 6, had bowled Uttar Pradesh out for 176 in their first innings.

On Friday, Baroda beat Nagaland by an innings and 6 runs inside two days in Vadodara.

Brief Scores: In Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadu 286 and 316 all out in 88.2 overs (Athish SR 88, Guruswamy Ajitesh 49; Badal Biswal 3/56) lead Odisha 148 and 47 for 2 in in 15.3 overs by 407 runs.

In Lucknow: Jharkhand 1st innings 561/6 declared leads Uttar Pradesh 176 and 69 for 7 in 23 overs (Aryan Juyal 24; Saurabh Shekhar 2/6) by 316 runs.

In Anantapur: Vidarbha 295 and 191 all out in 55.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 51, Yash Rathod 56; Kavuri Saiteja 4/28) lead Andhra 228 and 93 for 1 in 26 overs (Shaik Rasheed 50 batting; Nachiket Bhute 1/21). PTI PDS PDS APS APS