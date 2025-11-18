TN to set up dedicated pickleball courts across the state: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) Aimed at fostering the pickleball sport in Tamil Nadu, the government is in the process of setting up dedicated pickleball courts in Chennai and across the State, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu is committed in supporting new age sports and fostering opportunities for young talents through structured programmes, tournaments and high quality facilities, he said at an event here.

"Pickleball game welcomes people across age groups across backgrounds. Its popularity across the world reflects its universal appeal. Tamil Nadu is a vibrant state in sports development and has conducted several national and international events. I am happy to see this initiative takes place for the first time in Chennai," he said at an event here.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was delivering the address at the introduction of various franchisees for the first edition of the Indian Pickleball League scheduled to be held in Delhi from December 1 to 7, 2025.

"Under the leadership of our Chief Minister (M K Stalin), Tamil Nadu is building a strong decentralised modern sports ecosystem. Initiatives like these play a powerful role in inspiring young talents and strengthening India's presence on an international sporting stage," he said.

Referring to the conduct of the first ever pickleball premier league by the Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association in 2024, he said, these grassroot competitions have played a key role in popularising the sport.

"As part of the ongoing initiatives at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) we are in the process of setting up dedicated pickleball courts in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu," he said.

Extending his greetings to the organisers, the Indian Pickleball Association, team owners and athletes for the sporting event, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We are sure that this event will become one of India's most exciting and widely followed sporting leagues in the years following." As many as five franchise (team owners) were introduced in the presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Times Group MD Vineet Jain, Group CEO N Subramanian among others.

In his brief address, Vineet Jain said, " What began as a vision between the Times Group and the Indian Pickleball Association has now grown into a movement. A movement that attracts passionate forward thinking partners who share our belief in the power and the potential of this sport." "This afternoon, we unveiled the pioneering team owners of the Season 1 of the Indian Pickleball League, the India's first and official league of the sport. The interest (For the game) has been overwhelming. But for us, it was never about just investors it was about finding believers, who stand alongside partners who truly understand what it takes -- Vision, Commitment and Heart," Jain said.

"To each one of our new team owners, welcome to the family. Thank you for the trust, passion and partnership," he said.

Noting that the excitement has been high, fans, across players and the team owners heading to the first season of the IPBL, he said, "Together we are not just launching a league, we are building a sport for the future of India." "Thank you and congratulations again to all our pioneering team owners" he said.

The five teams are named as -- Mumbai Smashers, Hyderabad Royals, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors, Capital Warriors, Gurgaon.

"These teams represent the scale, ambition, and national reach that define the Indian Pickleball League. Together, they bring a fresh competitive spirit that will help make pickleball a modern fixture in India's sporting landscape', Jain said.

The Indian Pickleball League is an initiative launched by the Times Group and sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. India's leading pickleball players Mihika Yadav and Aman Patel were also present on the occasion.