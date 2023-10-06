TNCA's juniors living their dream as net bowlers for India and Australia

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) The marquee India-Australia match in the ICC World Cup has provided a chance to the junior players registered with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to live their dream as net bowlers to the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

During their training sessions on Thursday, the two teams had local bowlers bowl at them, who later shared their experience with PTI, especially the ones who bowled to the Australians.

"I got goosebumps while bowling to Glenn Maxwell. I was nervous when I went there. After bowling two or three deliveries, he asked me to implement what I had learnt about bowling so far," said a TNCA second division bowler.

"Gradually, I began to gain confidence, but he still kept smashing me all over. I asked him how to keep him in check, to which he asked me to change my variations, come around the wicket and bowl a little slower.

"He also gave me some good points for my career, asking me to keep bowling in the right line, besides using my variations, but while maintaining consistency." However, he did not say if the Australian coaches had asked them to bowl to a particular line and length.

"They did not ask me anything as such, but to consistently maintain the right line." The TNCA has appointed a separate set of local net bowlers for the two sides, mainly from its second division and U-19 teams. Meanwhile, the young player said that he was looking forward to bowling to the Indians.

"Yeah (will bowl at the Indian batters), if given a chance. I was expecting to bowl to the Indian team, but I am happy to have bowled to the Australian team." Another local player shared his experience of bowling to top-order Australian batter Steven Smith, and admitted that it was a tough job.

"It's very difficult (bowling to him), and I got hammered. Couldn't manage to dismiss him even once.

"He didn't say anything about my bowling nor did he give advice. All he was doing was concentrating on his batting." But the young man was elated to have received acknowledgement about his bowling from Maxwell, who he also managed to dismiss in the nets.

"There was no specific instruction from the coaches about bowling to any particular line. However, Maxwell was the one who came up to me and told me that I bowled really well and even hugged me.

"I even managed to dismiss him once. It was a nice experience overall, but also tough at the same time." One more young bowler also had a go at Smith and he was delighted about that as the Australian star happened to be one of his favourite batters.

"It was a pretty good experience. I did bowl to Smith, who is one of my favourite batters.

"We weren't told to bowl to any particular line and length. As for Smith, he seemed extremely focussed on his batting." The bowler also had a chance to bowl at Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey, managing to get rid of both of them.

However, he said that bowling to Cameron Green proved to be costly as he bludgeoned him with his aggressive approach.

"Later, I also got a chance to bowl to Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey, and I also managed to dismiss the two.

"Green looked pretty deadly with the bat. I am expecting him to go all guns blazing during the match," he signed off.

Besides India and Australia, the MA Chidambaram Stadium here will also organise matches featuring New Zealand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Africa, giving the city's young bowlers plenty of opportunities to learn. PTI AYG AH AH