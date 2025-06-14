TNPL: Vijay Shankar, Tanwar shine as Super Gillies beat Kovai Kings by 8 wickets

Salem, Jun 14 (PTI) India all-rounder Vijay Shankar produced a fine effort to set up Chepauk Super Gillies’ eight-wicket victory over Lyca Kovai Kings for their third successive win in the TNPL here on Saturday.

Shankar (2/20) and his medium pace colleague Abhishek Tanwar (4/16) were wreckers-in-chief as Super Gillies limited Kings to 144 all out.

In reply, Baba Aparajith (48 not out) and Shankar (34 not out) helped Gillies to overhaul the target of 145 in just 15.1 overs.

Opener K Aashiq hit three sixes and a four in his 35 to power Gillies’ reply before the third-wicket pair of Aparajith and Shankar took the side home with a stand of 70 off 38 balls.

Brief Scores: Lyca Kovai Kings: 144 all out in 19.4 overs (Jitendra Kumar 42, Andre Siddarth 26; Abhishek Tanwar 4-16, Vijay Shankar 2-20) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies: 146/2 in 15.1 overs (K Aashiq 35, B Aparajith 48 not out, Vijay Shankar 34 not out) by 8 wickets.