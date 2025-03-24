To stay relevant, I have to adapt as well, says MS Dhoni

Chennai: Rejecting speculation that he is the back-room decision-maker in Chennai Super Kings despite handing over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he is instead focussed on reinventing himself and his strokes to "stay relevant" in the IPL.

Speaking to 'JioStar' after CSK's four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their lung-opener on Sunday night here, Dhoni spoke about the team dynamics under Gaikwad, his own form and also the regional commentary being done in the ongoing league.

"...batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection...whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer.

"I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant," Dhoni said.

"The way we played T20 in 2008 and the way we played IPL last year, it's very different. Earlier, there was a lot of turn in the wickets. Wickets were two-paced. Now, India's wickets have become much better; they are more batter-friendly," he explained.

The 43-year-old, under whom CSK won five IPL titles, handed over the leadership to Gaikwad at the beginning of the 2024 season. He said although he discusses things with Gaikwad, he refrains from persuading him to follow his advice.

"Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he's very calm, very composed. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership.

"Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background," Dhoni recalled.

"But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls -- bowling changes, field placements -- were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players," he added.

Another player with whom Dhoni shares a close bond is Royal Challengers Bengaluru star and national batting mainstay Virat Kohli. The veteran said their relationship has grown into a strong friendship over the years.

"It was always an honest exchange of ideas -- whether a certain approach was right or if an adjustment could have been made. Initially, it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player, but over time, as we kept interacting, we became friends," he said.

"Even today, we share that bond, though there's always a line of respect between a senior and a junior. Now that neither of us is captain, we get more time to talk before matches," he added.

The Jharkhand cricketer was quite pleased with the IPL broadcasters' decision to have regional commentary for the immensely popular league.

"...listening to commentary gives you an outsider's perspective. It sparks new ideas like 'why don't we try this approach?'...which can then be evaluated based on intelligence and data to see if it fits within the team's strategy," he said.

"I haven't heard a lot of regional commentary, but I know that Bihari (Bhojpuri) commentary is highly energetic. It reminds me of old-school radio commentary, where the commentators were very involved. I find that very interesting," he added.