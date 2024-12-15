To-up Head, gritty Smith flay Indians as Australia reach 234 for 3 at tea

Brisbane: India's nemesis Travis Head (103 batting) scored his second successive century of the series while Steve Smith laboured to an unbeaten 65 as Australia took control of the second day's proceedings, reaching 234 for 3 at tea in third Test here on Sunday. The duo added 159 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as Indian bowlers hardly looked penetrative during the wicket-less second session.

This is Head's ninth Test hundred and third against India. It came off just 115 balls with 13 boundaries to his credit. Smith on the other hand hit six boundaries.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/51) and Nitish Reddy (1/33) got three wickets in the first couple of hours but success eluded the visitors in the post lunch session.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings 234 for 3 (Travis Head 103 batting, Steve Smith 65 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 2/51, Nitish Reddy 1/33) vs India.