To win World Cups you have to be the most adaptable and composed team: Mooney

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Australia batter Beth Mooney believes adaptability and composure are the hallmarks of a champion side, qualities that will once again be tested at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The seven-time winners showcased both traits to perfection. Staring at the possibility of a historic series defeat against India, they responded in style, piling up their joint-highest total of 412 all out before sealing a 43-run win in the third ODI here to clinch the series 2-1 here on Saturday.

"I think to win World Cups you've got to be the most adaptable team and the most composed team," Mooney said at the post-match press conference.

Defending the mammoth target, Australia endured a fierce counterattack, first through Smriti Mandhana's blazing 125 off 63 balls, then via Harmanpreet Kaur’s 52 and Deepti Sharma's late flourish of 72. But they held their nerve.

"We showed that a lot tonight when Smriti was obviously coming quite hard and building some partnerships with Harmanpreet, and then Deepti coming in at the end," added Mooney, who herself blazed away to 138 off 75 balls.

The visitors were without youngsters Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland for the decider, but Mooney said their return would only strengthen an already formidable squad.

"It’s been nice to see the girls come up with different ideas with the ball and the fielders backing it up. With Belzey (Annabel) and Phoebe waiting on the sidelines, once they're fit and firing, I think there’s absolutely no ceiling for this group. We can really put a marker down at this World Cup." Mooney admitted that Australian players are leaning on each other's Women’s Premier League experience to adapt quickly to Indian conditions.

"Obviously a few of us have been playing in the WPL, so picking up little things about the conditions has been huge, and then learning off each other in terms of how we want to play. Sharing information and being agile as the tournament goes on will be key." As the defending champions chase a record-extending eighth title, Mooney cautioned that no side can be taken lightly.

"Every game is going to be tough, to be honest. There are no easy games in international cricket anymore, and most teams have spent the last three and a half years working hard towards this World Cup. You’ve got to get it right when you show up," she said. PTI APA ATK