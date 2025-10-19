Tommy Fleetwood wins inaugural DP World India Championship; Shiv Kapur best Indian at T-32

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) England's Tommy Fleetwood was an epitome of calm and composure as he fired a brilliant seven-under 65 to clinch the inaugural DP World India Championship title with a two-stroke win over Japan's Keita Nakajima here on Sunday.

In a gripping final round, Fleetwood, who started the final day two shots behind, displayed his trademark poise under pressure, fending off a spirited charge from New Zealander Daniel Hiller (69) to finish with a total of 266 to lift the title.

It was Fleetwood’s eighth DP World Tour victory and his first in India. The Englishman had earlier featured at the 2016 Hero Indian Open and the 2012 Avantha Masters.

Nakajima carded a three-under 69 to finish second at 20-under 268, while Shane Lowry (68), Alex Fitzpatrick (67) and Thriston Lawrence (65) shared the next spots on the leaderboard.

Among Indians, Shiv Kapur turned in the best performance, firing five birdies and a bogey on the front nine before parring out to return a four-under 68 and finish tied 32nd at nine-under.

Anirban Lahiri endured a topsy-turvy round to sign for a one-under 71, while Shubhankar Sharma carded another two-over 74 — matching his opening day score — to share the 56th spot at three-under.

Dhruv Sheoran returned an even-par 72 after five birdies and as many bogeys to slip 11 places and finish tied 36th.

Earlier, Daniel Hiller (69, 67, 67, 69) produced a fiery start, going on a birdie spree with seven on the front nine to reach 20-under and throw the contest wide open.

Starting the day four strokes behind overnight leader Nakajima, Hiller caught up with the Japanese by the seventh hole.

Nakajima managed just one birdie on the front nine, while Fleetwood stayed patient, picking up five birdies and a bogey to join Hiller at 20-under on the 10th.

But the Delhi Golf Club layout bared its teeth on the back nine. Hiller found the bushes on the 14th, took a penalty, and missed a makeable putt for a double bogey — allowing Fleetwood to pull two shots clear.

The Kiwi’s challenge faded thereafter as he dropped two more shots on the 15th and 18th to finish tied ninth.

Fleetwood, who was the leader at the halfway mark on day 2, kept his composure, adding birdies on the 14th and 17th to close at 22-under — two clear of Nakajima, who also picked up birdies on the 12th and 17th but couldn’t bridge the gap. PTI ATK AT