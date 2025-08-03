Ton-up Brooks, doughty Root lead England to 317/4 at tea

London, Aug 3 (PTI) Harry Brook made his 10th Test hundred and Joe Root a determined unbeaten 98 as England reached 317 for four at tea on day four, within sniffing distance of the 374-run target set by India in the fifth Test here on Sunday.

At the break, Root and Jacob Bethell (1) were at the crease with the home side needing a further 57 runs for a memorable win and a 3-1 series victory.

Brook (111 off 98 balls) and Root added 195 runs for a brilliant fourth-wicket stand that ran the Indian bowlers ragged.

Brook brought up his 10th Test century in his 50th innings to be placed 9th on a list that is headed by Don Bradman, who achieved the feat in just 23 innings.

Brief scores: India: 224 and 396 vs England: 247 and 317/4 in 66 overs (Ben Duckett 54, Joe Root batting 98, Harry Brook 111; Mohammed Siraj 2/91). PTI UNG AH AH