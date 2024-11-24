Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 275/1 at lunch against Australia on day 3 of opening Test

Perth, Nov 24 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his fourth Test hundred as India reached 275 for 1 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against Australia here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old slammed 12 fours and three sixes during his unbeaten 141, marking his maiden century on Australian soil.

India, which managed only 150 in their first innings, now lead by 321 runs after bundling out Australia for 104 in their first essay.

During the break, Jaiswal was batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who reached 25 not out, as the duo carried India forward after KL Rahul's dismissal for 77.

Jaiswal and Rahul stitched a record-breaking 201-run stand for the opening wicket, the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil.

Brief Score: India: 150 & 275 for 1 in 84 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 141 not out, KL Rahul 77; Mitchell Starc 1/81) vs Australia: 104. PTI ATK KHS