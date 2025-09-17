Ton-up Mandhana takes India to 292 against Australia in 2nd Women''s ODI

Mullanpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Opener Smriti Mandhana slammed a fine century as India posted 292 all-out against Australia in the second women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, left-handed batter Mandhana cracked a 91-ball 117 at the top. Deepti Sharma (40), Richa Ghosh (29), Pratika Rawal (25) and Sneh Rana (24) -- all chipped in with useful contributions to push the total close to 300.

For Australia, Darcie Brown (3/42), Ashleigh Gardner (2/39), Megan Schutt (1/46), Annabel Sutherland (1/58) and Tahlia McGrath (1/20) were among wickets.

Brief Score: India Women: 292 all out in 49.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117; Darcie Brown (3/42). PTI ATK DDV