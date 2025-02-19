Ton-up Priyank Panchal anchors Gujarat’s strong reply against Kerala

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Gujarat's seasoned batter Priyank Panchal played a solid knock, remaining unbeaten on 117, as the former champions reached 222 for 1 at stumps on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Kerala, here on Wednesday.

Trailing by just 235 runs with two full days remaining, Gujarat's batting unit showed resilience and intent on a placid Motera surface, where it seemed Kerala found themselves 100 runs short, having scored at snail's pace.

Resuming their first innings at 418/7, Kerala added 39 more runs before being bowled out for 457 just 10 overs into the morning session.

Mohammed Azharuddeen remained stranded on a magnificent 177 off 341 balls, his career-best knock featuring 20 fours and a solitary six.

His innings provided the backbone to Kerala’s total as wickets tumbled around him.

Gujarat skipper Chintan Gaja provided the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Aditya Sarwate with a delivery that straightened from middle stump to clip the off-stump.

Sarwate managed just one run before becoming Gaja’s 200th first-class victim in his 59th match.

Sensing the urgency to add quick runs, Azharuddeen took Kerala past 450 with a boundary off Arzan Nagwaswalla.

However, with wickets falling at the other end, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was left stranded as Nidheesh MD (run out) and Nedumankuzhy Basil (bowled by Gaja) perished in quick succession.

In response, Gujarat began their innings with a positive intent as openers Panchal and Aarya Desai put together a solid 131-run stand in 36.4 overs.

Desai, aggressive yet composed, scored 73 off 118 balls, striking 11 boundaries and one six.

He looked assured before losing control and dragged a wide delivery from Basil onto his stumps.

Despite that breakthrough, Kerala’s bowlers struggled to make further inroads.

Panchal, a veteran of the domestic circuit, anchored the innings with a mix of caution and aggression.

Panchal reached his 29th first-class century-- his second of the season -- off just 155 balls, bringing up the milestone in style with a six over long-on against Sarwate.

The 34-year-old, once on the fringes of the Indian team after Gujarat’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in 2016-17, has had an ordinary season with only one century (against Rajasthan) and a half-century (against Vidarbha) prior to this match.

However, he delivered when his team needed him the most.

Hingrajia provided solid support at the other end with a patient, unbeaten 30 off 108 balls, hitting three boundaries.

For Kerala, veteran spinner Jalaj posed some questions and induced a few edges, but the lack of support from the field meant Gujarat kept consolidating.

Brief Scores: Kerala 457; 187 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 177 not out, Sachin Baby 69, Salman Nizar 52; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/81, Chintan Gaja 2/75).

Gujarat 222/1; 71 overs (Priyank Panchal 117 batting, Aarya Desai 73, Manan Hingrajia 30 batting; Nedumankuzhy Basil 1/40). Gujarat trail by 235 runs. PTI TAP ATK