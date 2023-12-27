KL Rahul's century takes India to 245, SA 49 for 1 at lunch

Centurion: KL Rahul scored one of his most satisfying hundreds in extremely difficult batting conditions to take India to an above-par first innings score of 245 against South Africa on the second day of the opening Test here Wednesday.

Advertisment

At lunch, South Africa were 49 for one as Rahul followed his hundred with a regulation catch to dismiss Aiden Markram (5), who was forced to nick one off Mohammed Siraj (1/19) that nipped away a shade after pitching.

Siraj used the overcast conditions to good effect as he continuously troubled Dean Elgar (30 batting) and Tony de Zorzi (12 batting) beating their bats on a number of occasions.

Starting the day unbeaten on 70, Rahul made 101 off just 137 balls and this innings could well be considered on par with some of the best knocks played by Indians in SENA countries if the degree of difficulty is taken into account.

Advertisment

No Test batter from any other country has been able to score two Test hundreds at the Supersport Park and Rahul now holds that unique record.

His innings had 14 boundaries and four sixes as he most of the time decided to ride the bounce rather than get on top of it en route his eighth Test ton.

Someone, who was dropped earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India on account of poor form, this was some comeback where he was literally the lone ranger.

Advertisment

Consistency has been the problem for the Bengaluru man but class has never been an issue as his range is as good as a Virat Kohli or a Rohit Sharma.

The ramp shot off Kagiso Rabada (5/59 in 20 overs) was pure class while a quick bye run stolen off Gerald Coetzee to prevent a genuine No. 11 Prasidh Krishna from facing more of the fast bowler was pragmatic.

Rahul got into the 90s with a smashing six as he picked Rabada’s length very early and dispatched him into square leg grass embankments.

Advertisment

The hundred came when he slogged Coetzee into the ‘Cow Corner’ for his fourth and final maximum.

There were no overt celebrations and he must have felt more relief than joy after an effort which will certainly rank among his best in recent times.

Credit must go to Siraj (5 off 22 balls) for hanging around and the 47 runs added for the ninth wicket could prove to be invaluable in the final context of the match.