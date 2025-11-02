Ton-up Wolvaardt keeps South Africa afloat in women's World Cup final against India

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Skipper Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten century to keep South Africa's hopes alive in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final against India here on Sunday.

Set a victory target of 299, Wolvaardt's 100 not out helped South Africa reach 211 for six in 40 overs.

Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen (35) added 61 runs to keep SA afloat before Deepti Sharma cleaned up the latter to leave them in a spot of bother.

The visitors needed 88 runs in last 10 overs with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, asked to bat, Shafali Verma's robust 87 laid the foundation for India's innings, but South Africa rallied to restrict the visitors to 298 for seven.