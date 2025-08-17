Ton-up Yash Dhull leads Central Delhi Kings to win against North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Yash Dhull smashed a scintillating century to guide Central Delhi Kings to 15-run victory over North Delhi Strikers in a rain-curtailed Delhi Premier League (DPL) match here.

After Dhull's century helped the Kings to set a mammoth 198-run target in the game which was reduced to 16 overs per side, the Strikers got of to a brilliant start on Saturday.

Openers Sarthak Ranjan (52 off 26) and Arnav Bugga (43 off 13) stitched an 85-run partnership inside five overs before the latter departed after smashing five fours and three sixes.

However, as the innings progressed, Central Delhi Kings fought back, making timely breakthroughs and slowing down the momentum.

Key wickets at crucial junctures, including the dismissals of Sarthak Ranjan, Yajas Sharma, Yash Dabas, and Vaibhav Kandpal halted the charge.

Despite their aggressive approach and brief partnerships, the Strikers fell short as the disciplined bowling attack of Central Delhi Kings held their nerve in the second half of the chase to restrict the Strikers to 182/9 in 16 overs.

The Kings' bowlers, particularly Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh and Tejas Baroka, played a pivotal role in containing the opposition at critical stages.

Earlier in the match, Central Delhi Kings took command by posting a formidable total 197/7.

Dhull, the former India U19 World Cup-winning captain, compiled a sensational century, scoring 101 runs off 56 balls.

Dhull's masterful knock was studded with eight fours and seven sixes, showcasing measured aggression and controlled stroke play. His innings provided the backbone for the Kings' imposing total.

Yugal Saini's 28-ball 63 further bolstered the innings, as he supported Dhull’s dominating display by maintaining a brisk scoring rate throughout the innings.

For the Strikers, Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets and gave away just 35 runs in his four overs. Arjun Rapria took a hat-trick but proved to be costly as he conceded 30 runs in two overs.

Brief Scores: Central Delhi Kings 197/7 in 16 overs (Yash Dhull 101, Yugal Saini 63 ; Arjun Rapria 3/30) North Delhi Strikers 182/9 in 16 overs (Sarthak Ranjan: 52, Arnav Bugga 43; Tejas Baroka 2/3). PTI APA DDV