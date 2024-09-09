Too early to have Impact Player rule in SA20: Graeme Smith ahead of season 3

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith says the event is open to experimenting new things like the IPL's Impact Player rule but for now, he is focussed on keeping it simple for the fans.

The much talked-about Impact Player rule, which allows teams to replace a player of choice at any point in the game, was introduced in the IPL in its gone-by season and had opinions divided on whether it was eroding the role of an all-rounder with teams opting for big-hitters on most occasions.

Smith said SA20 intends to stick to simple and traditional cricket for now.

"We have been less experimental compared to IPL and its Impact Player rule. While we continue to establish the tournament, we are ensuring that people understand the cricketing aspect of it," Smith told PTI ahead of season 3 scheduled to be held in January-February next year.

"...we want the quality of cricket to stand out and fans to enjoy it as much as they can. We have tried to keep it simple as per the rules at the global stage," he said.

Smith said it is too early to brig a change like that to SA20.

"We did look at it (Impact Player) for the season, but we felt that it is too early for us to implement it. We are only into our third season compared to BBL and IPL.

"So, it remains traditional for us, but we will think every season about the possibility of introducing new things," he said.

With former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik set to play in the upcoming season, Smith said he is excited. Karthik will be representing Paarl Royals in the competition and will be the only Indian in it.

"We're happy to see DK come in this year. He's been a fantastic cricketer and is coming off a terrific IPL. It's exciting for someone of his ability to come to South Africa, both with bat and gloves," Smith said.

Karthik announced his retirement from professional cricket earlier this year following his outing with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, making him eligible to compete in overseas Twenty20 leagues.

BCCI rules bar active Indian players from participating in overseas T20 competitions, but Smith remained optimistic about it.

"As for Indian players in the league, it is something we have always been patient about. It's always on BCCI's heads as to what they decide about the Indian players," he added.

"India has an immense talent pool, and everyone would want to see them play in our country. We're close.

"We have a good relationship with the BCCI, and they have been extremely helpful in making good decisions around SA20. We do work closely and have open conversations all the time." SA20 would also have other heavyweight players like Joe Root (Royals), Ben Stokes (MI Cape Town) and Kane Williamson (Durban's Super Giants). PTI AYG PM PM